Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight falls on Wall Street, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to hold its interest-setting meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 8.8 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,326.42 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks closed lower as a surprising rebound in U.S. job opening data dashed investors' hopes the central bank may slow down the pace of rate hikes.
The S&P500 fell by 0.41 percent, the Dow Jones Index by 0.24 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ by 0.89 percent.
The data comes as investors wait for the Fed's policy meeting scheduled Wednesday (local time).
In Seoul, most large cap shares started weak.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.83 percent, while rival chipmaker SK hynix added 0.12 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 1.52 percent, chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.58 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.89 percent.
The local currency was trading hands at 1,419.7 won against the greenback, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close, as of 9:15 a.m.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace
-
(3rd LD) Police delving into possible causes of Itaewon crowd crush