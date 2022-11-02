Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon calls NSC meeting after N.K. ballistic missile launch

All News 09:23 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, his office said.

The missile flew toward the eastern South Korean island of Ulleung before crashing into international waters in the East Sea, according to the South's military.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #NSC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!