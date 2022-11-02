Yoon calls NSC meeting after N.K. ballistic missile launch
All News 09:23 November 02, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council on Wednesday following North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, his office said.
The missile flew toward the eastern South Korean island of Ulleung before crashing into international waters in the East Sea, according to the South's military.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace
-
(3rd LD) Police delving into possible causes of Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions