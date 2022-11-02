Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon pays 3rd visit to mourning altar for Halloween crush victims

November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol paid his third visit to a mourning altar for victims of the Halloween crowd crush Wednesday.

Yoon has kept his public schedule to a minimum since the tragedy that killed at least 156 people in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday.

On Wednesday, he returned to Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall with members of his Cabinet and the presidential office, and laid a chrysanthemum on the altar before bowing his head in silent prayer.

Yoon also looked at photos of the victims and condolence messages mounted on the altar.

His two previous visits were to the same altar Monday with first lady Kim Keon-hee and to an altar at Noksapyeong Station near the site of the tragedy Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol looks at photos of victims of the Halloween crowd crush at a mourning altar in front of City Hall in Seoul on Nov. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

#Itaewon tragedy #Yoon Suk-yeol
