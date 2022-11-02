Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't proposes law lowering criminal age limit by 1 year to 13

All News 11:03 November 02, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The justice ministry on Wednesday put up a pre-legislation notice about a law revision on lowering the age of criminal responsibility by one year from the current 14, officials said Wednesday.

Currently, minors aged between 10 and 14 -- referred to as criminal minors -- cannot be convicted of a crime in South Korea. If such children commit offenses, they are referred to community service programs or youth correction institutions.

Under the new revised law, criminal minors will exclude 13-year-olds, and they will be subject to criminal punishment if they commit a crime.

The new law comes in line with an earlier campaign pledge by President Yoon Suk-yeol to lower the criminal age limit by two years to 12.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#law
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!