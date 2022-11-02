The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 02, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.32 3.32
2-M 3.59 3.58
3-M 3.93 3.90
6-M 4.47 4.45
12-M 4.93 4.91
(END)
