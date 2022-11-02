DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Jae-myung urged top government officials to take responsibility over the deadly Halloween crowd surge amid criticism police did little even after receiving 11 calls about the dangerous level of crowds on the night of the Itaewon tragedy.
"Minimizing, covering up and manipulating to stave off responsibility will never be forgiven," Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) told the party's Supreme Council meeting. "The attitude of top government officials is not that of those who are trying to take responsibility."
Police were found to have received 11 emergency calls from people worried about a possible crowd crush starting about four hours before one of the worst disasters in South Korea's history took place Saturday night at Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon.
The interior minister, the police chief and the Seoul mayor have apologized over the tragedy.
"Thoroughly investigating the truth and sharing the findings with the victims, families and the public, preventing another accident like this, and making those who should be responsible take responsibility should be the reason for a country to exist."
DP floor leader Park Hong-keun also called for officials of all ranks to be sternly held accountable over any wrongdoing, stressing that taking responsibility should come with ensuing action.
"After a thorough review of the response measures of the government and municipal government before and after the tragedy, those accountable should be asked to take political and administrative responsibility regardless of their rank," Park said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
