(LEAD) S. Korea to provide official feedback to U.S. on IRA this week
(ATTN: ADDS trade chief's comments in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will submit an official written opinion to the United States this week regarding an act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax credits, officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. Treasury Department is requesting public input on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America. The move has sparked concerns that Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. could lose ground in the U.S. market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.
"We are working to provide official feedback regarding the issue this week. We've been thoroughly reviewing the matter, and having close consultations with experts and businesses," an official of Seoul's industry ministry said.
The deadline for the submission is Nov. 4 (U.S. time).
South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun said Wednesday that the U.S. department's guidance is crucial in implementing the law and vowed thorough responses to minimize potential negative impacts of the IRA on South Korea's trade and investment.
In addition to the government's opinion, companies and business associations concerned here will submit statements containing more specifics to the U.S. side, the minister said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace