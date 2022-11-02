S. Korean fighter jets fire 3 air-to-surface missiles into waters north of NLL over N.K. provocations
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fighter jets on Wednesday fired three air-to-surface missiles into high seas north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto maritime inter-Korean border, in response to North Korea's latest provocations, the South's military said.
The Air Force's F-15K and KF-16 jets fired the precision-guided missiles into waters north of the NLL in the East Sea, hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile southward across the NLL, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The South's missiles landed in an area north of the NLL at a distance almost equivalent to that of the North's missile that dropped south of the de facto border, it added.
"Our military's response reaffirms our resolve to sternly respond to any provocations (by North Korea) and shows that we are capable of accurately striking our enemy," the JCS said.
Earlier in the day, the North fired various types of about 10 missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), off its west and east coasts.
One of the SRBMs fell into high seas 26 kilometers south of the NLL in the East Sea, marking the first missile launched by the North that flew past the NLL since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
