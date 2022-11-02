S. Korea closes some air routes in East Sea after N. Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday closed some of its air routes in the East Sea after one of multiple missiles fired by North Korea landed near the South's Ulleung Island.
North Korea fired about a dozen missiles earlier in the day, with one of them having landed less than 60 kilometers off the South's coast. It is the first time for a North Korean missile to have landed near the South's waters.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said some air routes in the East Sea would be closed from 10:58 a.m. on Nov. 2 to 11:05 a.m. on Nov. 3.
The ministry has advised local airlines to take a detour to ensure passenger safety in the routes to the United States and Japan.
Currently, airlines offer 33 flights via the East Sea -- 32 bound for the U.S. and one for Japan.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace