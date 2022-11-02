Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- A special police investigation team raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Yongsan Police Station and six other offices Wednesday as part of an investigation into the bungled police response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.
The raids came a day after the National Police Agency admitted 11 emergency calls urgently alerting overcrowding in Itaewon started coming in four hours before the deadly crush, but little action was taken.
The eight locations raided also included the Yongsan Ward office, the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, the Yongsan fire station and the headquarters of Seoul Metro, according to officials.
The crowd crush happened Saturday night in a narrow alley in Seoul's entertainment district of Itaewon and left 156 people, mostly those in their 20s, killed, including 26 foreigners.
