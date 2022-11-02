(LEAD) Hankook Tire Q3 net jumps 19 pct on weak won, increased sales
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADDS more details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 19 percent from a year earlier helped by a weak won and increased sales of high-end tire products.
Net profit for the three months ended in September rose to 220.7 billion won (US$155 million) from 185.5 billion won a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"The quarterly bottom line got a boost from increased supplies of value-added products, higher product prices and the won's weakness against the dollar," the statement said.
Operating profit climbed 6.4 percent to 192.4 billion won in the third quarter from 180.8 billion won a year ago. Sales were up 17 percent to 2.29 trillion won from 1.83 trillion won during the same period.
From January to September, net income jumped 19 percent to 647.67 billion won from 521.97 billion won during the same period of last year.
Hankook Tire, the world's seventh-biggest tiremaker by sales, earns over 80 percent of its total revenue abroad.
Currently, it has eight plants -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia -- whose combined capacity reaches about 100 million tires per year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace