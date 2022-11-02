KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 710,000 0
KCC 249,500 UP 3,500
SKBP 60,200 UP 1,700
ORION Holdings 14,250 DN 50
AmoreG 25,950 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 165,000 UP 500
Daesang 21,700 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,100 UP 55
TaihanElecWire 1,685 DN 35
Hyundai M&F INS 33,800 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 11,750 DN 50
LX INT 41,200 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 87,500 UP 1,400
Meritz Insurance 32,050 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 36,000 DN 450
HITEJINRO 26,450 UP 250
Yuhan 60,300 DN 100
SLCORP 31,800 UP 850
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 30
Hyosung 69,200 DN 600
KAL 22,850 DN 600
LG Corp. 81,100 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 198,000 DN 6,000
Boryung 10,550 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,400 UP 450
Shinsegae 217,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 306,500 DN 500
SGBC 39,400 DN 700
LOTTE 33,900 UP 200
KPIC 130,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,510 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 258,500 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 17,100 UP 150
LotteChilsung 136,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 DN 35,000
DB INSURANCE 57,600 UP 1,300
SamsungElec 59,600 DN 400
NHIS 9,040 UP 20
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace