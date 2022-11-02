DongwonInd 232,500 DN 3,000

LS 67,700 DN 1,800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 UP2000

GC Corp 131,500 UP 4,000

GS E&C 22,600 DN 200

GS Retail 26,050 DN 150

Ottogi 445,000 UP 4,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 DN 50

SKC 103,500 DN 1,000

KSOE 75,000 UP 600

MERITZ SECU 3,835 UP 50

HtlShilla 64,500 DN 800

Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 550

SamsungElecMech 121,000 0

Hanssem 39,050 DN 250

F&F 146,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,350 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 3,500

Kogas 34,850 DN 450

SK hynix 84,500 UP 600

Youngpoong 616,000 DN 10,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,700 UP 50

HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,250 UP 150

Hanwha 27,550 UP 750

KIA CORP. 66,200 DN 100

DB HiTek 43,150 DN 850

CJ 73,900 UP 500

KOLMAR KOREA 34,850 UP 50

PIAM 30,300 DN 50

ORION 100,500 UP 600

HANJINKAL 40,250 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 85,600 UP 1,500

DoubleUGames 48,550 UP 200

COSMAX 49,250 UP 1,450

HANATOUR SERVICE 49,000 DN 1,300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 150

HL MANDO 52,000 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 873,000 DN 9,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,550 0

(MORE)