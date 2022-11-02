KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 232,500 DN 3,000
LS 67,700 DN 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES112000 UP2000
GC Corp 131,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 22,600 DN 200
GS Retail 26,050 DN 150
Ottogi 445,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 DN 50
SKC 103,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 75,000 UP 600
MERITZ SECU 3,835 UP 50
HtlShilla 64,500 DN 800
Hanmi Science 32,650 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 121,000 0
Hanssem 39,050 DN 250
F&F 146,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,350 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 3,500
Kogas 34,850 DN 450
SK hynix 84,500 UP 600
Youngpoong 616,000 DN 10,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,700 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,250 UP 150
Hanwha 27,550 UP 750
KIA CORP. 66,200 DN 100
DB HiTek 43,150 DN 850
CJ 73,900 UP 500
KOLMAR KOREA 34,850 UP 50
PIAM 30,300 DN 50
ORION 100,500 UP 600
HANJINKAL 40,250 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 85,600 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 48,550 UP 200
COSMAX 49,250 UP 1,450
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,000 DN 1,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 150
HL MANDO 52,000 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 873,000 DN 9,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,550 0
(MORE)
-
