KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Doosan Bobcat 34,550 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,090 UP 140
Netmarble 47,550 UP 2,100
KRAFTON 194,000 UP 16,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,400 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 UP250
BGF Retail 183,500 DN 2,500
KakaoBank 20,250 UP 2,950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,180 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 102,500 UP 5,800
FOOSUNG 12,450 DN 250
Daewoong 20,650 0
SKBS 83,600 UP 7,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,060 DN 10
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 125,500 UP 1,000
GS 46,400 DN 350
LIG Nex1 103,000 DN 3,500
Fila Holdings 33,650 UP 400
kakaopay 39,000 UP 3,300
DOOSAN 82,400 DN 5,200
DL 62,700 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,600 UP 2,400
S-1 61,600 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,150 UP 50
MS IND 17,300 DN 200
OCI 103,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 DN 2,800
KorZinc 621,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,210 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 91,100 DN 2,600
IS DONGSEO 32,300 DN 100
S-Oil 91,900 UP 4,600
Mobis 219,000 UP 2,000
LG Innotek 288,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 160,000 UP 5,000
HMM 19,000 0
HYUNDAI WIA 60,700 UP 300
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
Seoul mayor apologizes over Itaewon disaster
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
Hotel next to alley of Halloween crush illegally extended terrace