KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 20,950 DN 300
Kakao 52,300 UP 1,600
NCsoft 400,500 UP 15,000
KIWOOM 78,600 DN 1,100
DSME 18,650 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,920 UP 30
KIH 50,400 UP 700
DWEC 4,550 UP 90
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 UP 600
CJ CheilJedang 427,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,300 0
KEPCO KPS 32,350 DN 3,300
LG H&H 535,000 UP 9,000
LGCHEM 672,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 58,200 DN 6,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 0
NAVER 174,000 UP 3,500
Kangwonland 22,950 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,800 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 83,700 UP 1,100
Celltrion 187,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 26,800 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 47,900 UP 600
Hansae 14,800 DN 200
Youngone Corp 48,950 UP 2,050
CSWIND 59,800 DN 500
GKL 14,450 DN 150
KOLON IND 44,300 UP 200
HanmiPharm 256,500 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 30,700 UP 550
Meritz Financial 22,200 UP 650
BNK Financial Group 6,410 DN 40
emart 86,500 UP 500
SK Innovation 183,500 UP 1,000
Hanchem 182,000 DN 3,500
DWS 46,000 DN 350
KEPCO 16,750 DN 450
SamsungSecu 32,200 UP 100
