KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ZINUS 31,350 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 8,200 UP 140
SKTelecom 50,300 UP 100
HyundaiElev 25,700 UP 200
Hanon Systems 7,970 UP 120
SK 218,500 UP 500
ShinpoongPharm 21,050 DN 750
Handsome 25,250 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,500 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 11,200 UP 600
COWAY 55,100 DN 1,000
DONGSUH 20,800 UP 150
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,420 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 400
KT 36,100 UP 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,600 UP 1,400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 UP100
LOTTE TOUR 9,210 UP 30
LG Uplus 11,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 300
KT&G 94,500 UP 2,100
Doosan Enerbility 14,400 DN 1,450
Doosanfc 28,100 DN 400
LG Display 13,200 UP 50
IBK 10,500 UP 50
SKCHEM 91,200 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 10,200 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 282,000 UP 16,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 323,000 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 11,150 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 150
HYBE 127,000 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 60,000 UP 3,500
LG Energy Solution 569,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 35,700 DN 50
K Car 11,650 UP 400
SKSQUARE 37,200 UP 450
(END)
