ZINUS 31,350 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 8,200 UP 140

SKTelecom 50,300 UP 100

HyundaiElev 25,700 UP 200

Hanon Systems 7,970 UP 120

SK 218,500 UP 500

ShinpoongPharm 21,050 DN 750

Handsome 25,250 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 62,500 UP 600

Asiana Airlines 11,200 UP 600

COWAY 55,100 DN 1,000

DONGSUH 20,800 UP 150

SamsungEng 24,350 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,420 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 30,650 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 400

KT 36,100 UP 350

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,600 UP 1,400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 UP100

LOTTE TOUR 9,210 UP 30

LG Uplus 11,350 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 300

KT&G 94,500 UP 2,100

Doosan Enerbility 14,400 DN 1,450

Doosanfc 28,100 DN 400

LG Display 13,200 UP 50

IBK 10,500 UP 50

SKCHEM 91,200 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 10,200 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 282,000 UP 16,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 323,000 DN 2,000

HANILCMT 11,150 DN 200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 150

HYBE 127,000 UP 5,000

SK ie technology 60,000 UP 3,500

LG Energy Solution 569,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 35,700 DN 50

K Car 11,650 UP 400

SKSQUARE 37,200 UP 450

(END)