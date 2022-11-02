Ex-MLB veteran Choo Shin-soo willing to play hurt in 1st KBO postseason

Choo looked none the worse for wear in Tuesday's Game 1, going 2-for-6 as the leadoff man and designated hitter. Choo tried to rally the Landers from a 7-6 deficit with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, as his single put men at the corners. The Landers ultimately fell short and will once again look to the former American League All-Star to get things going from the top of the order.