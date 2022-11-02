Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries Q3 net income down 11.9 pct to 48.7 bln won

All News 16:14 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 48.7 billion won (US$34.4 million), down 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 9 percent on-year to 63.3 billion won. Sales increased 22.2 percent to 901.2 billion won.
