Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan swings to black in Q3

All News 16:14 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 83.8 billion won (US$59.1 million), swinging from a loss of 1.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 340.6 billion won, up 42.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 34.5 percent to 4.38 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Doosan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!