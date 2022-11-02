Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q3 net income down 8.7 pct to 18.8 bln won

All News 16:26 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 18.8 billion won (US$13.3 million), down 8.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 8 percent on-year to 25 billion won. Revenue increased 22.8 percent to 391.8 billion won.
