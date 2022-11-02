(LEAD) N. Korea fires six more missiles toward East, Yellow Seas: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired six more missiles toward the East and Yellow Seas Wednesday, South Korea's military said, in its latest provocations after a series of missile launches earlier in the day.
The North launched the latest missiles, including suspected surface-to-air ones, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., toward the East Sea from Sondok and Sinpo areas, and toward the Yellow Sea from Kwail and Onchon areas, it said.
The latest sabre-rattling comes hours after the recalcitrant regime launched at least 17 ballistic and other missiles off its east and west coasts.
At around 6:51 a.m., the North launched four short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the Yellow Sea from areas in North Pyongan Province, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The South Korean military also detected the North's firing of three more SRBMs from a site in or around the eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 8:51 a.m. One of them landed near South Korea's territorial waters, further raising tensions around the inter-Korean border. It marked the first time since the two Koreas' division that the North sent a ballistic missile southward past the NLL.
Starting at 9:12 a.m., Pyongyang staged a series of over 10 missile launches, including those presumed to be SRBMs and surface-to-air missiles, from various sites into the East Sea and Yellow Sea, the JCS added.
The South Korean military also spotted more than 100 artillery shells lobbed from Kosong County, Kangwon Province, into the eastern maritime buffer zone set under an inter-Korean military agreement signed on Sept. 19, 2018 to reduce border tensions, at around 1:27 p.m.
South Korea has sent a formal warning message to North Korea, urging the recalcitrant Kim Jong-un regime to immediately cease all provocations, it said.
