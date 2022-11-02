Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Japanese lawmakers to pay respect to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit

All News 17:09 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- An 18-member delegation of Japanese lawmakers, affiliated with the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, was set to pay respect to victims of a deadly crowd crush in Itaewon upon their arrival here Wednesday afternoon.

Led by Fukushiro Nukaga, a member of Japan's House of Representatives, the lawmakers were scheduled to visit a mourning altar at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall upon their arrival at Gimpo International Airport.

Rep. Chung Jin-suk, leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party plan to accompany them to the visit.

Chung plans to host a welcome dinner for them later in the day.

Their three-day visit comes in line with the 50th anniversary of the union aimed at increasing parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

On Thursday, the union plans to hold a general meeting bringing together members from both countries as well as South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi.

This file photo, provided by the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, shows members posing for a group photo during their meeting at a Tokyo hotel on Sept. 26, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

