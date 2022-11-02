Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- An 18-member delegation of Japanese lawmakers, affiliated with the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, paid their respects on Wednesday to victims of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.

Led by Fukushiro Nukaga, a member of Japan's House of Representatives, the lawmakers visited a mourning altar at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall after their arrival at Gimpo International Airport.

They were accompanied by two South Korean lawmakers -- Rep. Chung Jin-suk, leader of the ruling People Power Party, and Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party --- during the visit.

Japanese lawmakers affiliated with the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union pay tribute in front of a memorial altar at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall on Nov. 2, 2022, for victims of a deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. (Yonhap)

Chung hosted a welcome dinner for the Japanese lawmakers later in the day.

Their three-day visit comes in line with the 50th anniversary of the union aimed at increasing parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

On Thursday, the union plans to hold a general meeting bringing together members from both countries as well as South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi.

This file photo, provided by the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union, shows members posing for a group photo during their meeting at a Tokyo hotel on Sept. 26, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

