(4th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
SEOUL -- North Korea launched a barrage of missiles Wednesday, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with South Korea for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the South's military. In response, South Korea's fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles into waters north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL).
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the North's firing of three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) from a site in or around the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan at around 8:51 a.m. One of them landed near South Korea's territorial waters, further raising tensions around the inter-Korean border. It marked the first time since the two Koreas' division that the North sent a ballistic missile southward past the NLL.
-----------------
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea has fired around 100 artillery shells into the East Sea after launching at least 17 ballistic and other missiles within just seven hours on Wednesday, according to South Korea's military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North launched four short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the Yellow Sea from North Pyongan Province at around 6:51 a.m.
-----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. strongly condemn latest N.K missile provocation in phone talks
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launches in their phone talks Wednesday, calling them an "unprecedented, grave provocation," according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Earlier in the day, the North fired various types of about 10 missiles, including three short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs), off its west and east coasts. One of the SRBMs fell into high seas 26 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea, marking the first missile launched by the North that flew past the NLL since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
-----------------
Former military general likely to be tapped as head of S. Korean Mission in Taipei
SEOUL -- A former military general is likely to be appointed as the new head of the South Korean Mission in Taipei, according to informed sources Wednesday.
The South Korean government is reviewing the appointment of the unspecified former general, who previously served as a chief of staff at one of the country's military branches, as the new head at the South Korean representative office in Taipei, sources said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
SEOUL -- A special police investigation team raided the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the Yongsan Police Station and six other offices Wednesday as part of an investigation into the bungled police response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush.
The raids came a day after the National Police Agency admitted 11 emergency calls urgently alerting overcrowding in Itaewon started coming in four hours before the deadly crush, but little action was taken.
-----------------
Saudi crown prince could visit S. Korea this month
SEOUL -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman could visit South Korea this month after initially shelving the plan, officials said Wednesday.
The visit is being arranged for after a Group of 20 summit slated for Nov. 15-16 in Indonesia, which the crown prince is reportedly planning to attend, according to the presidential and diplomatic officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end almost flat amid Fed uncertainties
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks ended nearly flat Wednesday as investors remain uncertain over the Fed's upcoming policy meeting. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 1.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,336.87.
-----------------
S. Korea closes some air routes in East Sea after N. Korean missile launches
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday closed some of its air routes in the East Sea after one of multiple missiles fired by North Korea landed near the South's Ulleung Island.
North Korea fired about a dozen missiles earlier in the day, with one of them having landed less than 60 kilometers off the South's coast. It is the first time for a North Korean missile to have landed near the South's waters.
-----------------
Yongsan Ward office to provide relief payment to foreign victims of Itaewon crush
SEOUL -- The Yongsan Ward office began Wednesday to receive applications for disaster relief funds from families of foreign victims killed in the Itaewon crowd crush, officials said.
The South Korean government is providing 20 million won (US$14,102) in relief assistance to victims, both Koreans and foreigners, of the Oct. 29 disaster on top of up to 15 billion won in financial assistance to cover funeral expenses.
