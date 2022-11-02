(LEAD) Outfielder atones for sloppy defense with home run, backs starter in Korean Series win

The Landers staked him to a 3-0 lead after the first inning, and Font survived that bases-loaded jam in the third inning with only one run allowed. With the meat of the order coming up, Font got No. 2 hitter Lee Yong-kyu to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play. Then with a runner at third, Lee Jung-hoo, the two-time reigning batting champ who had homered twice off Font in the regular season, flied out to right field to let the Venezuelan ace off the hook.