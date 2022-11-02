Indonesia resumes payment for joint fighter development project with S. Korea
JAKARTA, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Indonesia has resumed payment for its share of the cost for a joint fighter development project with South Korea, an informed source said Wednesday, nearly four years after Jakarta stopped its payments.
Indonesia's Ministry of Defense made a payment of 9.4 billion won (US$6.6 million) to the South Korean government the previous day for the development project of the KF-21 jet, the source said.
Launched in 2015, the 8.8-trillion-won project seeks to develop the 4.5th-generation fighter to replace South Korea's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
Indonesia has agreed to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost as a partner country. Despite the deal, the country had halted payments since January 2019 and is estimated to have overdue payments of about 800 billion won.
In July, the KF-21 successfully carried out its first flight test.
