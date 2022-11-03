(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 3)

While members of the opposition increased pressure on the president to replace top officials responsible for the Itaewon tragedy, the dispute over who is at fault took a turn as a police officer claiming to work at the Itaewon Police Station contradicted Yoon Hee-keun's admission of an "insufficient" police response. In a post on an internal police communication network, the police officer claimed that those 20 officers at the station did their best but the influx of the crowd was overwhelming for those on duty. In addition, the station had asked for the dispatch of additional police forces to handle the Halloween festivities, but the request was rejected, according to the post.