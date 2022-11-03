Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/07 Cloudy 20

Incheon 12/08 Cloudy 20

Suwon 13/06 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 15/06 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 16/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 14/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/11 Sunny 20

Jeonju 17/06 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/12 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/06 Sunny 20

Busan 22/11 Sunny 20

