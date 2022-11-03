S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000 amid 'twindemic' worries
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 50,000 on Thursday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 46,896 new COVID-19 infections, including 55 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,717,277, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily caseload stayed above 50,000 on Tuesday and Wednesday after falling below 20,000 on Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend.
The government said last week it will expand booster shots against omicron variants to all people aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
The country added 41 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,280. The number of critically ill patients stood at 290, down 13 from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
