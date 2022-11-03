Yoon pays 4th visit to mourning altar for Itaewon crush victims
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol paid another visit to a mourning altar for victims of the Halloween crowd crush on Thursday, his fourth this week.
Yoon arrived at the altar in front of City Hall with his aides and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, and paid tribute to the victims by laying a chrysanthemum, burning incense and bowing his head in silent prayer.
The visit was his third to the same altar and fourth overall, including a visit to a mourning altar near the site of the tragedy Tuesday.
A weeklong period of national mourning has been declared through Saturday.
At least 156 people, mostly in their 20s, were killed in a deadly crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night.
