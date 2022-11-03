(2nd LD) Hybe posts highest Q3 revenue ever

In an online conference call, CEO Park Ji-won forecast the company will be under increasing margin pressure starting next year when BTS, which accounts for 60 to 65 percent of the company's revenue for this year, begins serving in the military. The firm, however, will be able to recover the current state after three years, boosted by the fast growth of rookie groups, such as NewJeans and Le Sserafim, and increasing revenue from IP licensing, he said.