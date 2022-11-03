S. Korean foreign minister, ex-Japanese PM discuss ways to improve bilateral ties
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso in Seoul on Thursday and exchanged views on ways to improve bilateral relations frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was on a visit here as head of a Japan-South Korea cooperation committee established in 1969 following the normalization of relations between the neighboring countries.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Park expressed hope for "listening to good opinions" in order to find "reasonable solutions" in resolving longstanding disputes between Seoul and Tokyo.
On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Aso and asked him to help promote the development of bilateral relations, according to Yoon's office.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS