Ruling party chief warns of 'resolute punishment' against N. Korea

All News 10:44 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party leader Chung Jin-suk on Thursday called for the South Korean military to resolutely punish North Korea in the event it plunders the country's sovereignty with further provocations.

"If North Korea intrudes into our territorial waters and territory to plunder the Republic of Korea's sovereignty, our military should punish them in a resolute manner," Rep. Chung of the People Power Party said in a Facebook post.

Chung's remarks came amid the North's intensifying missile provocations.

On Wednesday, the North launched a barrage of missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with the South for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

"If we overlook the conventional provocations North Korea is carrying out on the back of its nuclear arms, we cannot but endlessly be pushed around as its ransom," he said.

Chung called on the military to ramp up its capacity to an "overwhelming" level to counter the North.

"It is certain that North Korea will continue minor provocations incessantly," Chung said. "The military should take stern measures. Only when we are equipped with an overwhelming military capacity to deter the North can we prevent a war."

People at Seoul Station watch a television news report on North Korea's missile provocations on Nov. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

