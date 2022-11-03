Ruling party chief warns of 'resolute punishment' against N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party leader Chung Jin-suk on Thursday called for the South Korean military to resolutely punish North Korea in the event it plunders the country's sovereignty with further provocations.
"If North Korea intrudes into our territorial waters and territory to plunder the Republic of Korea's sovereignty, our military should punish them in a resolute manner," Rep. Chung of the People Power Party said in a Facebook post.
Chung's remarks came amid the North's intensifying missile provocations.
On Wednesday, the North launched a barrage of missiles, including one that flew across its de facto maritime border with the South for the first time since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
"If we overlook the conventional provocations North Korea is carrying out on the back of its nuclear arms, we cannot but endlessly be pushed around as its ransom," he said.
Chung called on the military to ramp up its capacity to an "overwhelming" level to counter the North.
"It is certain that North Korea will continue minor provocations incessantly," Chung said. "The military should take stern measures. Only when we are equipped with an overwhelming military capacity to deter the North can we prevent a war."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS