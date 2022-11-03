Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. condemn N. Korea's missile launches in phone talks
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States strongly condemned North Korea's latest missile launches in their phone talks Thursday, calling them a "serious threat" to the Korean Peninsula and beyond, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea, according to the South's military.
In their consultations, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and his American counterpart, Wendy Sherman, said the North's move poses a "serious threat to the peace and stability" of the peninsula and the international community, the ministry said in a press release.
They agreed on the need for the allies to maintain a strong combined defense posture as well as close cooperation on responses to the North's additional provocations, including those through the United Nations Security Council, amid speculation that it may soon carry out a nuclear test.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's 1st firing of missile into area near S. Korean territorial waters 'intolerable': Seoul military
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
Yoon enraged by police inaction on calls on night of Itaewon tragedy: official
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS