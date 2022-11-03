The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.32 3.32
2-M 3.60 3.59
3-M 3.95 3.93
6-M 4.50 4.47
12-M 4.97 4.93
