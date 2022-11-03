Funeral procedures of 121 out of 156 Itaewon crush victims completed
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Out of 156 dead victims of the Itaewon crush, funeral procedures of 121 South Koreans have been completed, authorities said Thursday.
The bodies of seven out of 26 foreign nationals killed during the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon have also been sent to their home countries, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.
Out of 173 people injured, 38 people are being treated at hospitals while 135 others have returned home, it said.
The government has decided to provide 20 million won (US$14,010) in compensation to each of the dead victims on top of up to 15 million won of financial aid to cover funeral expenses.
Surviving victims will also be given compensation between 5-10 million won, according to the seriousness of the injuries they sustained.
Foreign victims are also subject to receive the same level of funeral expenses and compensation.
