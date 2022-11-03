Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SD Biosensor Q3 net income up 67.1 pct to 421.7 bln won

All News 11:47 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 421.7 billion won (US$296.6 million), up 67.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 0.4 percent on-year to 293.4 billion won. Revenue increased 4.6 percent to 551.2 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SD Biosensor
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!