Lotte Chilsung Beverage Q3 net profit down 49.5 pct to 46.7 bln won
All News 13:34 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 46.7 billion won (US$32.9 million), down 49.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 75 billion won, down 12.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.2 percent to 784.3 billion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 57.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
