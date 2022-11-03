Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC remains in red in Q3

November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net loss of 265.3 billion won (US$186.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 96.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 120 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 16.8 percent to 1.74 trillion won.
