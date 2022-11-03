Japan PM stresses importance of Seoul-Tokyo cooperation in face of N.K. threats
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday cooperation between South Korea and Japan has never been more important than now, when the two countries face growing threats from North Korea and other global challenges.
Kishida made the remarks in his congratulatory message, which was read by the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, for an annual general meeting of the parliamentary friendship union between the two countries.
"There is no time more important than now for the Korea-Japan, Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, as the rules-based international order is under threat," Kishida said.
Kishida said the international community is facing a "historic watershed" due to multiple challenges, including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy crises, and surging inflation.
Kishida called South Korea an "important neighboring country to cooperate with in responding to various challenges of the international community."
The relationship between Seoul and Tokyo "needs to be returned to healthy relations," Kishida said, adding the Japanese government will closely communicate with the Korean government.
South Korea and Japan have been seeking to repair ties badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Kishida, who had offered condolences to victims of the deadly crowd crush in Seoul, also mourned the victims in Thursday's message.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
