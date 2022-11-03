KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
K Car 12,250 UP 600
TaihanElecWire 1,725 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 700
SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 2,000
PanOcean 4,180 DN 240
SamsungEng 25,750 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,000 DN 650
KT 35,800 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23750 DN700
LOTTE TOUR 9,040 DN 170
LG Uplus 11,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 DN 500
KT&G 93,900 DN 600
DONGSUH 20,800 0
Doosan Enerbility 14,950 UP 550
Doosanfc 30,200 UP 2,100
LG Display 12,900 DN 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,700 DN 1,300
COSMAX 47,050 DN 2,200
SK 219,500 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 7,830 DN 140
Kangwonland 23,000 UP 50
NAVER 169,000 DN 5,000
KIWOOM 75,700 DN 2,900
KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 5,300
Kakao 50,100 DN 2,200
Kogas 35,050 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,000 DN 350
DSME 18,350 DN 300
HDSINFRA 6,300 UP 380
NCsoft 385,500 DN 15,000
HyundaiMtr 162,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 25,200 DN 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,400 DN 110
POSCO Holdings 258,000 DN 500
DB INSURANCE 56,300 DN 1,300
SLCORP 31,850 UP 50
Yuhan 59,200 DN 1,100
