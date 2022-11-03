K Car 12,250 UP 600

TaihanElecWire 1,725 UP 40

Hyundai M&F INS 33,100 DN 700

SAMSUNG C&T 121,000 UP 2,000

PanOcean 4,180 DN 240

SamsungEng 25,750 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 24,000 DN 650

KT 35,800 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23750 DN700

LOTTE TOUR 9,040 DN 170

LG Uplus 11,250 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 DN 500

KT&G 93,900 DN 600

DONGSUH 20,800 0

Doosan Enerbility 14,950 UP 550

Doosanfc 30,200 UP 2,100

LG Display 12,900 DN 300

HANATOUR SERVICE 47,700 DN 1,300

COSMAX 47,050 DN 2,200

SK 219,500 UP 1,000

Hanon Systems 7,830 DN 140

Kangwonland 23,000 UP 50

NAVER 169,000 DN 5,000

KIWOOM 75,700 DN 2,900

KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 5,300

Kakao 50,100 DN 2,200

Kogas 35,050 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 201,500 DN 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,000 DN 350

DSME 18,350 DN 300

HDSINFRA 6,300 UP 380

NCsoft 385,500 DN 15,000

HyundaiMtr 162,000 DN 3,000

AmoreG 25,200 DN 750

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,400 DN 110

POSCO Holdings 258,000 DN 500

DB INSURANCE 56,300 DN 1,300

SLCORP 31,850 UP 50

Yuhan 59,200 DN 1,100

(MORE)