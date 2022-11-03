KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 59,200 DN 400
NHIS 8,900 DN 140
DongwonInd 228,000 DN 4,500
Hyosung 68,600 DN 600
LOTTE 34,500 UP 600
GCH Corp 16,550 DN 550
LotteChilsung 132,500 DN 3,500
DB HiTek 43,000 DN 150
CJ 72,600 DN 1,300
LX INT 42,050 UP 850
DongkukStlMill 11,750 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 212,000 UP 14,000
Youngpoong 600,000 DN 16,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,450 UP 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,550 DN 700
Hanwha 27,600 UP 50
TaekwangInd 706,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 20,100 DN 550
SSANGYONGCNE 5,780 UP 10
KAL 22,800 DN 50
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 300
Nongshim 305,000 DN 1,500
Boryung 10,400 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,150 DN 250
SGBC 39,000 DN 400
Shinsegae 212,500 DN 4,500
GS E&C 22,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 739,000 UP 14,000
HtlShilla 62,700 DN 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 DN 2,200
KPIC 126,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,230 DN 170
SKC 107,000 UP 3,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,030 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,850 UP 350
GS Retail 26,350 UP 300
Ottogi 440,500 DN 4,500
GC Corp 125,500 DN 6,000
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush