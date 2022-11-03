KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 68,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111000 DN1000
MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 75
Meritz Insurance 31,900 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,300 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 450
HITEJINRO 26,450 0
CJ LOGISTICS 85,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 86,400 UP 4,000
DL 61,700 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 DN 650
KIA CORP. 64,500 DN 1,700
SK hynix 82,700 DN 1,800
KCC 240,500 DN 9,000
SKBP 59,400 DN 800
SKNetworks 4,110 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 150
Daesang 21,650 DN 50
ORION 99,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,100 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 UP 50
BGF Retail 183,500 0
SKCHEM 88,700 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 10,100 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 276,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 325,500 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,100 DN 50
SKBS 80,700 DN 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 200
KakaoBank 19,850 DN 400
HYBE 124,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 55,700 DN 4,300
LG Energy Solution 589,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 35,900 UP 200
kakaopay 37,750 DN 1,250
MS IND 17,200 DN 100
OCI 101,000 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 32,400 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 UP 500
KorZinc 586,000 DN 35,000
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush