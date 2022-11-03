Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:41 November 03, 2022

LS 68,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES111000 DN1000
MERITZ SECU 3,760 DN 75
Meritz Insurance 31,900 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,300 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 450
HITEJINRO 26,450 0
CJ LOGISTICS 85,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 86,400 UP 4,000
DL 61,700 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 DN 650
KIA CORP. 64,500 DN 1,700
SK hynix 82,700 DN 1,800
KCC 240,500 DN 9,000
SKBP 59,400 DN 800
SKNetworks 4,110 UP 10
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 150
Daesang 21,650 DN 50
ORION 99,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,100 UP 150
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 UP 50
BGF Retail 183,500 0
SKCHEM 88,700 DN 2,500
HDC-OP 10,100 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 276,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 325,500 UP 2,500
HANILCMT 11,100 DN 50
SKBS 80,700 DN 2,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,400 DN 200
KakaoBank 19,850 DN 400
HYBE 124,500 DN 2,500
SK ie technology 55,700 DN 4,300
LG Energy Solution 589,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 35,900 UP 200
kakaopay 37,750 DN 1,250
MS IND 17,200 DN 100
OCI 101,000 DN 2,500
Hanmi Science 32,400 DN 250
LS ELECTRIC 54,100 UP 500
KorZinc 586,000 DN 35,000
(MORE)

