KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungHvyInd 5,320 UP 110
SamsungElecMech 120,500 DN 500
Hanssem 38,800 DN 250
F&F 143,000 DN 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 91,900 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 32,000 DN 300
S-Oil 89,700 DN 2,200
KSOE 74,700 DN 300
LG Innotek 283,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 159,000 DN 1,000
HMM 18,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 60,300 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,100 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 134,500 DN 3,000
Mobis 218,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,900 UP 1,300
S-1 60,500 DN 1,100
ZINUS 30,250 DN 1,100
Hanchem 181,500 DN 500
DWS 46,850 UP 850
KEPCO 16,700 DN 50
SamsungSecu 31,550 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 8,120 DN 80
SKTelecom 50,400 UP 100
HyundaiElev 25,300 DN 400
ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 250
Handsome 25,000 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 800
Asiana Airlines 11,050 DN 150
COWAY 53,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 DN 600
IBK 10,400 DN 100
DWEC 4,555 UP 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 0
CJ CheilJedang 427,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 32,450 UP 100
LG H&H 522,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 683,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,650 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 UP 50
(MORE)
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) N. Korea fires six more missiles toward East, Yellow Seas: S. Korean military
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush