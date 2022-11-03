SamsungHvyInd 5,320 UP 110

SamsungElecMech 120,500 DN 500

Hanssem 38,800 DN 250

F&F 143,000 DN 3,500

HyundaiMipoDock 91,900 UP 800

IS DONGSEO 32,000 DN 300

S-Oil 89,700 DN 2,200

KSOE 74,700 DN 300

LG Innotek 283,000 DN 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 159,000 DN 1,000

HMM 18,300 DN 700

HYUNDAI WIA 60,300 DN 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,100 DN 50

KumhoPetrochem 134,500 DN 3,000

Mobis 218,500 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,900 UP 1,300

S-1 60,500 DN 1,100

ZINUS 30,250 DN 1,100

Hanchem 181,500 DN 500

DWS 46,850 UP 850

KEPCO 16,700 DN 50

SamsungSecu 31,550 DN 650

KG DONGBU STL 8,120 DN 80

SKTelecom 50,400 UP 100

HyundaiElev 25,300 DN 400

ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 250

Handsome 25,000 DN 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,300 UP 800

Asiana Airlines 11,050 DN 150

COWAY 53,900 DN 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 DN 600

IBK 10,400 DN 100

DWEC 4,555 UP 5

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 0

CJ CheilJedang 427,000 DN 500

KEPCO KPS 32,450 UP 100

LG H&H 522,000 DN 13,000

LGCHEM 683,000 UP 11,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,650 DN 550

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 UP 50

(MORE)