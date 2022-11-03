KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 82,800 DN 900
Celltrion 185,000 DN 2,500
TKG Huchems 20,900 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,800 DN 500
KIH 49,700 DN 700
GS 46,100 DN 300
LIG Nex1 103,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 32,950 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,125 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 97,100 DN 5,400
FOOSUNG 12,450 0
SK Innovation 189,500 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 26,600 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 47,500 DN 400
Hansae 14,600 DN 200
Youngone Corp 48,150 DN 800
CSWIND 60,300 UP 500
GKL 14,550 UP 100
KOLON IND 45,000 UP 700
HanmiPharm 250,500 DN 6,000
SD Biosensor 30,350 DN 350
Meritz Financial 22,350 UP 150
BNK Financial Group 6,410 0
emart 85,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 50 DN3200
KOLMAR KOREA 34,450 DN 400
PIAM 30,000 DN 300
HANJINKAL 39,850 DN 400
DoubleUGames 48,400 DN 150
HL MANDO 52,000 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 870,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,790 DN 300
Netmarble 45,000 DN 2,550
KRAFTON 183,000 DN 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,400 0
SKSQUARE 36,850 DN 350
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush