BGF Retail Q3 net income up 40.6 pct to 69.3 bln won

All News 15:45 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 69.3 billion won (US$48.7 million), up 40.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 91.5 billion won, up 31.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 11.9 percent to 2.05 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 65.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
