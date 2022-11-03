Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ssangyong C&E Q3 net income down 71.9 pct to 20.5 bln won

All News 15:47 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Ssangyong C&E Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 20.5 billion won (US$14.4 million), down 71.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 68.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12.3 percent to 474.7 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Ssangyong C&E
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!