Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook & Company Q3 net income up 16.7 pct to 72.3 bln won

All News 15:53 November 03, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hankook & Company Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 72.3 billion won (US$50.7 million), up 16.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 12.2 percent on-year to 74.8 billion won. Sales increased 15.4 percent to 281.1 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hankook & Company
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!