KT&G Q3 net profit up 28.8 pct to 463.1 bln won
All News 15:53 November 03, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 463.1 billion won (US$325.3 million), up 28.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 405.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 417 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 8.5 percent to 1.62 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
