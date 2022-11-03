Cable channel loses lawsuit against suspension order
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- MBN, a cable TV channel, on Thursday lost a lawsuit against the government's order to suspend its operation for six months for accounting fraud.
The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) handed the heavy punishment in November 2020, accusing the network of manipulating its balance sheet to win a broadcast license in 2010 and falsifying its regulatory filings between 2011 and 2018.
MBN filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Administrative Court in January 2021 to invalidate the suspension.
The court on Thursday sided with the broadcasting regulator, citing the seriousness of irregularities committed by the cable channel.
"The plaintiff's misconduct is seen as a serious violation of the law," the court said.
"Even considering various circumstances cited by the plaintiff, it is difficult to see that the punishment is too harsh," it added.
If the ruling is finalized, all MBN programs must be blacked out for six months.
MBN can appeal the ruling and seek an injunction against it.
In January 2021, MBN sought an injunction against the suspension order, saying the penalty was too heavy and it had already corrected its problematic practices.
The following month, the court granted the injunction.
MBN, affiliated with Maeil Business Newspaper, was accused by the KCC of cooking the books to conceal a portion of capital raised under the borrowed names of its employees, thereby violating the Broadcasting Act.
The manipulation was part of its plans to raise 300 billion won (US$211 million), the minimum requirement to acquire a license to operate a general programming cable TV network, according to the KCC.
(END)
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's missile flies across NLL for 1st time; S. Korea sends missiles northward in its show of force
-
(5th LD) N. Korea's ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea fires 100 artillery shots into S. Korea's maritime 'buffer zone': JCS
-
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yongsan Police Station raided over deadly Itaewon crush